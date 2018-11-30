Tom Holland pulls off a diving stunt like a pro and we are super impressed!

Marvel Cinematic Universe ruler Tom Holland has been winning our hearts ever since he featured as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil war (2016). The Spider-Man sensation recently drove fans nuts by trying his hands at a real-life stunt for the first time. It’s a fascinating diving skill, which the actor showcased in his latest Instagram post.

The video features Holland jumping of the diving board, zipping into a pool tube so perfectly and splashing into the water. The actor can also be seen making a hilarious face after landing successfully. Looks like he wasn’t expecting it to be a perfectly done stunt. He captioned it as “First try…ish.”

Needless to say, we can’t stop watching it on loop.

Just a couple of days back, the actor was seen having his first taste of Thanksgiving pumpkin in a video shared by a restaurant in LA. The 22-year-old was seen alongside his Avengers: Infinity War director Joe Russo hogging into a Thanksgiving dish consisting of kabocha squash, chanterelle mushrooms, passionfruit, and kale.

Holland currently has his slate full of upcoming projects. Besides Spider-Man: Far From Home, he is also set to feature in Spies In Disguise and Chaos Walking which are slated to be out in 2019.