image
Friday, November 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Tom Holland pulls off a diving stunt like a pro and we are super impressed!

Hollywood

Tom Holland pulls off a diving stunt like a pro and we are super impressed!

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 30 2018, 12.23 pm
back
Captain America: Civil WarEntertainmenthollywoodmarvel cinematic universePeter ParkerSpider-manTom Holland
nextNot just Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Katy Perry, Elizabeth Hurley too got hitched in India
ALSO READ

Stan Lee: Marvel Superheroes mourn death of the father of their Universe

Here’s what Kevin Feige has to say about Tom Holland leaking Spider-Man: Far From Home title

Tom Holland is horrible at keeping secrets, reveals title of next Spider-Man movie