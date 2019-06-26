Soheib Ahsan June 26 2019, 10.41 am June 26 2019, 10.41 am

Tom Holland, who is popularly known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, seems to have taken his on-screen personal seriously and rightly so. The actor is now being talked about for being a real-life hero as he saved a fan from other aggressive fans. He was in New York on Monday promoting his upcoming film, Spider-Man: Far From Home when he was mobbed by fans wanting him to sign posters for them. One of the fans, a girl named Cass, fell down and was pushed against a barricade. Not only was Tom Holland concerned about her falling down but even expressed his anger at fans for being so aggressive. A video shared by the fan shows him asking fans to back off while assuring her that he’d help her up.

“It’s okay I got you I got you” @TomHolland1996 🙃 This was absolutely INSANE and should NEVER happen....my neck was literally against the barricade with 30 grown men behind me pushing.... ridiculous how people act like you’re not only endangering fans safety but Toms as well🤯 pic.twitter.com/uey9VVMfBJ — cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) June 24, 2019

The video also revealed that Tom Holland first asked the fans to back off saying he would throw their pens and posters on the floor if they did not stop pushing her. As the fan mob did not stop, he grabbed their things and threw it on the ground. The girl also claimed that she was close to getting a panic attack while on the ground, to which Tom Holland very sweetly responded, “I got you”. Talk about being the true incarnation of Spider-Man.

TOM HOLLAND JUST THREATENED GROWN ASS MEN THEN THREW THEIR POSTERS BECAUSE I WAS CRUSHED AGAINST THE BARRICADE HE SAID “IM GONNA THROW YOUR SHIT ON THR GROUND IF YOU KEEP PUSHING HER” then came to me and calmed me down and the video HES LITERALLY SO MAD AT GRAPHERS VKSBDKSN WHAT? — cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) June 24, 2019

Tom Holland, whose full name is Thomas Stanley Holland is the son of English comedian Dominic Holland. He made his debut in the dubbed English version of a Japanese film called, Arrietty. His role as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War was his first shot to fame. There were multiple factors that got him the role. One of them being that he is a certified gymnast expert. Another factor was that he had acted alongside Chris Hemsworth in, In the Heart of the Sea. Chris Hemsworth after noticing Tom Holland’s name as one of the auditionees spoke to the casting directors about Tom Holland’s acting skills. After this fan rescue moment, I think we can all agree that they made the right choice.