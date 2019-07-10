Priyanka Kaul July 10 2019, 7.15 pm July 10 2019, 7.15 pm

Tom Holland needs no introduction. After featuring in back to back Hollywood hits, he recently won accolades for his performance in Spiderman: Far from Home. The movie has been doing well at the box office and giving a good competition to the other two releases namely Kabir Singh and Article 15. While Holland has impressed the Indian audience, the actor recently revealed that he would ‘love to visit India’ and the first place he would like to go to is Mumbai! No kidding!

View this post on Instagram All smiles A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Jun 14, 2019 at 9:01am PDT

According to a report in Bollywood life, the 22-year-old revealed during a press tour in Bali about his interest in visiting India. He said, “I haven't been to India earlier but I would love to visit. We have a charity in India that we support, my brother has a charity. And we would love to go around as a family and visit India."

Upon being asked the first place he would like to visit, the actor had a clear choice in mind at first, which was- Mumbai. However, he later added that he would like to visit ‘everywhere’. Here’s what he said, “I would like to go to Mumbai. In fact, I would like to go everywhere, travel around and not just one place. But, I have heard wonderful things about India. Chris filmed for a project in India last year and he said it was amazing.”

SpiderMan: Far From Home has already crossed the 50 crore milestone at the Indian Box office in 9 days, which is a little slow in comparison to the last Marvel movie, Avengers: End Game. This is the last film of Marvel phase 3 and picks up from where it left, with Iron man being dead.