Rushabh Dhruv July 08 2019

Tom Holland’s latest film may be far from home as far as India is concerned but that hasn’t stopped the latest Spider-Man movie from earning some money. India loves it’s superhero flicks and Spider-Man: Far From Home is no different. The first weekend numbers are encouraging as Spidey managed to collect a cool Rs.44.75 crore in its first four days in theaters. According to Box Office India, the movie started off well by collecting Rs.9.75 crore on Thursday (July 4th). The collections on Friday dropped to Rs.8.5 crore but Saturday and Sunday saw the MCU movie register growth and make Rs.12 crore and Rs.14.50 crore respectively.

Apart from Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home also stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio, a superhero from another dimension. This film will be the first Marvel film to deal with the concept of a multiverse. Directed by Jon Watts the movie also sees Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Marissa Tomei reprising their characters from the franchise.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the sequel to the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming. Elaborating on the plot of the film, the movie is said to continue from the demise of Iron Man and will deal with how Spider-Man tackles with the loss of his father-figure.