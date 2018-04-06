Tony Gilroy: Rogue One was in ‘terrible trouble’

Tony Gilroy is best known for his film Michael Clayton but little is known about his role in salvaging a Star Wars film. Not wanting to sound overly pompous about it, the screenwriter got candid about his emergency involvement in the Star Wars sets. Gilroy had never spoken in public about Star Wars: Rouge One until his appearance on a podcast called The Moment With Brian Koppelman. Though he was careful not to say exactly how big his role was in the film, the Oscar-nominated writer had a lot to say about him being boarded.

In the credits section, Gilroy is credited with co-writing the film. However, reports said that Gilroy was called in late to lead numerous reshoots. In the interview, he said that Lucasfilm was in a lot of trouble before he arrived to assist in the filmmaking. He claimed the Lucasfilm was unhappy with director Gareth Edward’s first cut, adding that Edwards’ problem was figuring out the correct narrative to tell.

“I’ve never been interested in ‘Star Wars,’ ever,” Gilroy said. “So I had no reverence for it whatsoever. I was unafraid about that. And they were in such a swamp…they were in so much terrible, terrible trouble that all you could do was improve their position.”

Gilroy discovered a way to explore why a few of the film’s characters, played by stars Felicity Jones (Jyn Erso), Diego Luna (Cassian Andor) and Donnie Yen (Chirrut Îmwe), would have to give up their lives at the end of the film to give the Rebels a chance to get the plans for the Death Star.

Rogue One had received favourable reviews upon release and had earned more than $1 billion at the box office. However, Gilroy has no plans to return to the Star Wars universe. Speaking about making another Star Wars film he said, "It doesn't appeal to me… But I don't think Rogue really is a Star Wars movie in many ways. To me, it's a Battle of Britain movie."