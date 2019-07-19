Darshana Devi July 19 2019, 6.19 pm July 19 2019, 6.19 pm

The forever Hollywood sensation Tom Cruise is back, and how! The star has Top Gun: Maverick coming up as his next, which will mark his return to the franchise after over 30 years. The film is a follow up to Top Gun that was released in 1986 and turned Cruise into a global action star. Top Gun, till date, is considered one of the most loved films of the star. And we finally got a glimpse into the latest addition to the franchise as Cruise, on Thursday, unveiled the trailer of the film.

The trailer doesn’t give away much of the story, but it’s good to see Cruise back in action like never before! Throughout the two minutes thirteen seconds clip, we see a couple of shots of Cruise jetting over mountains and barren landscapes, making us fall in love with the action star, over and again! The spectacular shots have, undoubtedly, made our wait even more difficult! Miles Teller, who plays the son of Goose, is a part of the new cast and his character was essayed by Anthony Edwards in the original film. Top Gun: Maverick also reunites Cruise with Joseph Kosinski, who previously directed him in Oblivion.

Take a look at Top Gun: Maverick trailer here:

“For 34 years, you guys have been very patient with me, and I felt it was my responsibility to finally deliver for you. I have a little piece for you to see. This is our very first trailer. You are the first people in the world to see it and everything you see in this film, is obviously for real,” said Cruise at the trailer launch event.

“I really wanted to give you a feel of what it is to be inside that aircraft. For me, Top Gun is about competition, it is about family, it is about sacrifices, it is about heroism and it is about aviation and I love aviation. It is a love letter to aviation,” he added.