Vikram Thapa June 20 2019, 8.13 am June 20 2019, 8.13 am

Fourth films are difficult films. Cursed by the third-is-usually-the-last-one syndrome. Pixar, however, would have none of that especially when it has characters like Woody and Buzz in its toy box. So nine years after Andy (remember him?) had said his goodbyes and little Bonnie was the new assignment for the class of ‘95, the animation giants are back with Toy Story fourrrrah. Confused with the year? Don’t be. You see it was in 1995 that Woody (voiced by the very talented Mr Tom Hanks) first ruled the box office. Then there was a second in ‘99 and a third in 2010. So there you go.

Anyhow, back to the Sheriff in 2019. The life of a toy is a rather competitive one. You see there’s always a new one waiting on the shelves of a toy store. After all it’s new and who doesn’t love... THE NEW. Bonnie, however, isn’t your usual kid. Actually she is the usual kid because she is creative and imaginative and has thus both imagined and created a new friend - a spork. She calls him Forky. Who when he comes alive is more than a little dorky. Socially inept OBVIOUSLY as far as Toyland goes. Woody thus takes it upon himself to show him the ways of his world. One that’s different from spork’s salad stabbing, soup slurping original one. He is Bonnie’s creation, a toy she absolutely adores. But things turn south when the new plaything decides to pursue a path of his own.

Most of the adventure unfolds when Woody follows him out of the moving family car and realises that if he were to ever make it back home, he’d have to make some extra efforts. Pixar introduces new (that word there again) characters along the way and its great to see that it hasn’t lost any of its charm. KeaNeo Reeves is fantastic as Duke Caboom the stunt cyclist. We couldn’t help but draw similarities to Salman Khan’s Bharat the stunt motorcyclist. Wears white — check. Sports a moustache — check. Has self doubt — Damn! Duke IS Bharat.