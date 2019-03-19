Toy Story 4 trailer: Existential crisis is the new theme for this kiddie flick

The most popular bunch of toys are back and they are ready to take you on an emotional rollercoaster. Pixar recently released the first full-length trailer for the upcoming Toy Story 4 film and it features the classic collection of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex, Slinky Dog, Hamm the Piggy Bank and Mr and Mrs Potato Head. There’s a new addition to this list of toys and that’s none other than Forky, a spork created by a kid.

Despite being a toy, Forky has other ideas on his mind. It’s a democratic world and Forky doesn’t like being a kid’s playmate. According to him, “I am not a toy. I was made for soup, salad, maybe chilli, and then the trash!" Clearly, he doesn’t share the same ideas as the rest of the toys, making him stick out of the pack. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, director Josh Cooley said that the concept of Toy Story is around the idea that everything on the planet is made for a purpose.

The new trailer is thought provoking and doesn’t always show elements of fun and games. It was more about finding one’s place in a world where they think they don’t fit. Sporky makes his escape from the nursery since he doesn’t want to be a toy. Woody (Tom Hanks) and the other toys track him down. Woody even tries to convince Sporky to adapt to his new role. As Woody discovers the world outside the nursery, he runs into Bo Peep (Annie Potts), his former flame. But does Woody want to return to nursery after his new experience?

"A toy's purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he's facing a crisis. He wants to fulfil his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him,” said Cooley to Entertainment Weekly. Toy Story releases on June 21.