Tracy Chapman not 'Sorry' for suing Nicki Minaj with plagiarism charges

Singer and rapper Nicki Minaj is in a legal trouble. The songstress is being sued by Tracy Chapman for using one of her songs without consent. Nicki has been accused of incorporating lyrics and vocal melody from Chapman’s 1988 single Baby Can I Hold You into her yet to be released track Sorry.

Reportedly, Tracy has slapped Minaj with a copyright infringement lawsuit which the former has filed in the federal court in Los Angeles. In the suit, obtained by CNN, Chapman has recounted that Nicki and her representatives reached out to the singer in June 2018 about using the song, but Tracy’s answer was a no, and as a result Sorry was not included in Minaj's album at that time.

Further, according to the suit, Nicki’s unprofessionalism of providing a copy of the song to a popular New York DJ at HOT 97, a hip-hop radio station, did not go down well with Tracy. Chapman claims that the DJ subsequently promoted the song's release on his social media channels and played it on air.

Well, Nicki has neither accepted the claims nor has responded to it. With this, looks like Minaj has landed herself in a plagiarism puddle.

