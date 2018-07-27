Trailer of Paul Walker's documentary finally is out and will leave you emotional like never before!

The tragic demise of one of our favourites from the Fast And Furious series, Paul Walker, in 2013, shook the entire world. And finally, five years after, the life of the star is to be brought on our screens. Yes, the trailer of the much talked-about documentary titled I Am Paul Walker is finally out and will leave you heartbroken like never before.

The trailer, released by Paramount Network, has glimpses of interviews with Walker’s family members, friends and film collaborators. The late actor’s siblings make appearances in the trailer speaking fondly of their childhood memories with him. It is apparently also the first time that his family has opened up on his life, and what it was to lose him so early. And besides getting us emotional, the trailer mostly feels like a celebration of his life, and that’s exactly fans want.

I Am Paul Walker will premiere on August 11 at 9 pm on Paramount Network.

Walker was killed in a tragic car accident in 2013. The car, Walker was sitting in, lost control and burst into flames after crashing into a concrete lamp post.