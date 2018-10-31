image
Wednesday, October 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Trump follower Kanye West distances himself from politics

Hollywood

Trump follower Kanye West distances himself from politics

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 31 2018, 3.01 pm
back
Donald TrumpEntertainmenthollywoodKanye Westpoliticssinger
nextPriyanka Chopra paints New York in vibrant colours post bridal shower
ALSO READ

Kanye West's father beats cancer, celebrates with plate full of bugs

Rapper Kanye West’s basketball boots may get the boot

Kanye West, a P**N Hub junkie, will now direct for the site