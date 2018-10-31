Trump follower Kanye West distances himself from politics

Seems like the weirdest political saga in America is finally over. Well, we are talking about none other than rapper Kanye West who hugged Donald Trump earlier this month, as he stated on Tuesday that he is distancing himself from politics.

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

We are very much sure that Kanye’s this move came as a shocker to the US President, who considers the rapper to be a great supporter of blacks. The bold and opinionated rapper took to Instagram and in a series of tweets expressed that he feels he has been used and will be talking a hiatus from the political drama with an aim to focus more on his music and design work.

Kany, whose bizarre meet with Donald Trump at the White House gained a lot of attention, tweeted his own version of a prosperous world while announcing that we wants to keep bay from politics. Just not this, West also slammed Candace Owens for placing his name in a project about African-Americans leaving the Democratic party called Blexit.

#BLEXIT is about the beautiful stories of so many black people who have awakened themselves to the possibilities of our future, as Americans. The press is trying to use Kanye’s name to create drama and further divisiveness which is WRONG. Here is statement of clarity from me: pic.twitter.com/PJSdM2PRFi — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 29, 2018

I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

We wonder, if he genuinely wants to get away from politics or is this a way to gain limelight. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from the world of Hollywood.