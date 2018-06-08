TV Celebrity and food writer Anthony Bourdain found dead in France hotel

American TV celebrity and food writer Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France. He was working on an episode of 'Parts Unknown', an acclaimed series of CNN that took him across the globe and celebrated numerous little known cultures and culinary traditions. Bourdain was 61. His untimely and sudden demise has sent a shock-wave across his admirers from all corners of the world.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time," CNN's statement read.

The network said Bourdain was first found unresponsive by friend and chef author Eric Ripert, and has allegedly committed suicide.

"Tony was an exceptional talent. Tony will be greatly missed not only for his work but also for the passion with which he did it," CNN President Jeff Zucker's email to his employees read, reports the network.

Bourdain's death comes just a few days after celebrated fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead at her New York apartment, and is suspected to have taken her own life.

Our heartfelt condolence to Bourdain's family. The void shall remain!