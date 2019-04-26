Twitter is furious over Avengers: Endgame leak on TamilRockers

Rushabh Dhruv April 26 2019, 1.47 pm April 26 2019, 1.47 pm

The hoopla around the biggest film of the year, Avengers: Endgame is driving us crazy. We recently told you how a crazy fan of the superhero flick sent a 'stern text' to his girlfriend detailing the set of rules she needs to follow while watching the film. That being said, Avengers: Endgame is already out in the theatres and is receiving positive reviews everywhere. Unfortunately, the film suffered a major blow ahead of its release as it got leaked on Tamil Rockers. Not just this, reportedly, the leaked film happens to be of a bad print.

Also, for the unaware, TamilRockers has been in the piracy business from quite some time now and have previously leaked many movies. Right from Rajinikanth's 2.0, Ranveer Singh's Simmba to the latest Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, they have spared none. Amid the same, the pirated leak by TamilRockers has not gone down well with die-hard Avengers fan. While Twitter stands divided on the leak, majorly fans have appealed the makers to take strict action against theTamilRockers.

Have a look at a few responses from fans lashing out at TamilRockers:

And it's again #tamilrockerss fucked up the movie and leaked online.. Now I understood why marvel studios fucked up with the Tamil dubbing , the right thing to do with you morons. Anyways nobody fucking care.. We gonna watch #avengersendgame in theatres #WhateverItTakes #Avengers — Manpreet Singh (@MpreetKING) April 25, 2019

#AvengersEndgame has been leaked by Tamilrockers. Please refrain from downloading this stuff. This film is a result of a massive effort from several people. Don't let that be wasted. pic.twitter.com/WasUHkl9Dw — debanu (@debanu_93) April 24, 2019

Well, if you happen to be a fan of Avengers, you'll know what's it like to sit in the theatre and watch the superhero film. And talking about Marvel, in particular, it's not just about the plot of the film. Watching the film on the big screen is an experience in itself. There is a reason why fans went gaga and IMAX tickets sold like hotcakes when advance bookings for Endgame began. Film's leak can cost a bomb to the makers!