Twitter turns into a meme world after watching the trailer of Spider Man Far From Home

Finally the much-awaited trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home just dropped and it’s insane. Tom Holland plays Peter Parker and we literally cannot get over how cute he looks in each frame of the trailer. But we did not know that Twitter will go all mad and in no time start churning out memes. Right from the internet not keeping calm on Jake Gyllenhaal's first appearance as Mysterio, talking about Spider-Man's Europe trip suitcase to going over-the-top and laud the trailer, things on the web is getting a bit more Spidey.

Well, we all are aware of how after the trailer of any movie drops fan theories and other stuff just spreads around the internet like wildfire. Also, if you feel that Twitter and memes are like BFF and it's like an everyday business for the micro-blogging platform to come up with something funny... wait until you scroll below. Here's your meme dose, have a LOL time:

Happy: you look nice. Aunt May: thank you. you too. Happy: new dress? Aunt May: yes it is. how did you know? Peter: what just happend? what Parker really meant: #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/T3bBTuiBk7 — Vic. ⎊ (@spidervoman) January 15, 2019

me watching the trailer and trying to figure out the FFH timeline in comparison to avengers: endgame and making myself sad with my own headcanons — a story in four parts #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/DyoSJCeZ9I — 🖤 tianna ✨ (@courtneytiannaa) January 15, 2019

“What? he looks out for the neighborhood, has a dope suit, and i really respect him” “sup dickwad”#SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/Bs1sWjkjyY — kian ♡ (@kidflqsh) January 15, 2019

So did you like the meme therapy? Sequel to the hit 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, the trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home packs a lot of punch. For the unaware, this whole scenario takes place before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, in which we saw Peter Parker and other superheroes getting destroyed by Thanos’ deadly attack.