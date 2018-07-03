Two days before their breakup, Cheryl's ex boyfriend Liam Payne had a face off with her former husband

After two and a half years of being with each other, musical couple Cheryl and Liam Payne decided to walk their separate ways. What was not known to us, however, was the fact that just two days before they announced their breakup, Liam came across Cheryl's former husband Jean-Bernard-Fernandez at a restaurant.

As per a report in The Sun, the two were up for an ugly spat. But the restaurant staff worried that the matter could go worse, and interfered.

"JB asked his friend why this guy was eyeballing him and then he realised it was his ex’s fella. Liam was snarling and beckoning him over for a fight. There was a lot of gesturing, goading each other and making threats across the room. Staff were worried JB would be provoked as he boxes every day. But he assured them he was not looking for a fight and would leave because he was getting on an early flight," a source told the publication.

On Monday, both Cheryl and Liam took to their social media handles to confirm their split.

We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together. — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) July 1, 2018

The former couple has a son named Bear together.