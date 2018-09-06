Ty Dolla $ign arrested for allegedly carrying cocaine

On Wednesday, American singer and rapper Ty Dolla $ign was arrested by Atlanta Police for allegedly possessing cocaine and marijuana. Reports suggest that the singer was caught while he was on his way to a concert in Atlanta, along with six others. However, an official complaint has not been filed yet, though the Atlanta Police Department are currently on the scene.

The cops allegedly pulled Ty and his group out of their van and began searching as they could smell marijuana. And eventually, they found marijuana and cocaine.

A video obtained by TMZ shows officers surrounding the vehicle and a police dog barking. In the clip, Ty was also put in handcuffs and taken to the police car.

“The other six were released without charges and Ty will be taken to the Fulton County Jail when the charges are finalized,” informs the police.

Ty was scheduled to perform at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Wednesday night. Besides writing for Kanye West, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Drake and Rihanna, he is also popular for Work From Home, for which the singer collaborated with Fifth Harmony.

Rest of the detail are yet to be out. Check this space for more updates!