U2 Bono? And we thought only the amateurs lose their voice

Legendary band U2 was forced to wrap up a concert in Berlin after their frontman Bono lost his while the band was still on stage. The Experience & Innocence 2018 tour saw U2 performing a couple of songs for 20 minutes and suddenly struggled to sing Red Flag Day.

The 58-year-old realized he was having difficulties singing, and the band stopped the music so he could speak to the audience. Bono theorized that the smoke at the Mercedes-Benz Arena had affected his voice.

"I can promise you I have not been smoking," he told the crowd, according to numerous viral videos. "But this is like a giant cigar. I've lost my voice and I don't know what to do...it was singing like a bird about 10 minutes ago."

Bono then requested for the smoke machines on the stage to be turned off and even asked the air conditioning to be put up a few notches higher. However, he still struggled to sing as he attempted to belt out Beautiful Day.

The singer then said that he wasn’t sure if it was a big problem but he could not go on. He added that the audience could go home if they wished and that they’ll play another show some other time. Or they would have to wait for a while. Eventually after 40 minutes, the show was called off. This is the second time that U2 had to cancel a show after Bono faced problems with his voice.