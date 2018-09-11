Uncle Baldwin has marriage advice for Hailey

Alec Baldwin has the experience that his niece Hailey lacks – the secrets to make a marriage work! Baldwin has been married twice and he wants to pass on his wisdom to the young bride-to-be. Uncle Baldwin had not spoken about the engagement to the media for a long time, until he opened up to etalk, at the premiere of The Public.

Actor Alec Baldwin attends the premiere of "The Public" during the Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON

The 60-year-old wants young people to spend time with each other. “People who get married young — and they are very young — I want them to just spend time with each other,” he said. “Obviously, him [Justin Bieber], in particular, has this crazy superstar career.”

He also said that he is a lot older than Justin and Hailey, though he got married only recently. Baldwin and Hilaria had four kids within a span of four-and-a-half years, since their marriage in 2012.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS

Bieber and Hailey had dated back in 2016, before the pair parted ways. The singer had been involved with slew of women before he patched things up with Hailey. While many still speculated about a comeback of Selena Gomez, Justin’s on-off GF for a long, long time, the couple put those thoughts to rest with the news of their engagement. It turns out that Biebs had proposed to his now fiancé while they were holidaying at the Bahamas.