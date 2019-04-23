Universal Studios' new Harry Potter ride reveals magical creatures never seen before

In Com Staff April 23 2019, 12.21 am April 23 2019, 12.21 am

Universal Studios is getting a new Harry Potter roller coaster and we've now seen the magical creatures you'll see on it. Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is an immersive ride opening June 13 at the Orlando Resort. The ride will give fans a chance to see a few familiar creatures like Fuffy as well as new ones never seen in the films before as you sit in Hagrid's motorbike or sidecar.

The roller coaster takes you through a real Forbidden Forest made from 1,200 live trees bringing you face to face with centaurs, cornish pixies and Hagrid's lovable three-headed dog. The images released by Universal also show the Blast-Ended Skrewt, a monster from the books that we never saw in the films.

In JK Rowling's Goblet of Fire, Hagrid took the Magical Creatures class and cares for the beasts that are a cross between fire crabs and scorpions. The students look after the Skrewts until adulthood but they also crop up when Rita Skeete tries to get info on the Golden Trio by promising Hagrid a feature on the creatures if he lets her interview him.

Universal describes the Blast Ended Skrewt as "as a cross between scorpions and elongated crabs, Skrewts aren’t afraid to attack other Skrewts they encounter and have incredibly strong armour that can’t be penetrated by spells."

The Skrewts are apparently also the "main lesson for the day" on the ride. "You’ll encounter Blast-Ended Skrewts up to 8 feet long with tails up to ten-feet high and topped with a massive stinger," Universal adds.

You'll also see Cornish Pixies hanging on to the Ford Anglia Harry and Ron rode in Chamber of Secrets, Centaurs lurking in the forest and of course good old Fluffy, who we first met in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

The Devil's Snare also features in the new ride which will be behind the Hogsmeade area in the Islands of Adventure theme park. Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opens in Universal Studios Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter in June this year.

There are plenty of cheap Orlando holidays and packages even if it means you have to book a little early and wait to see the new attraction.

You can also visit the Harry Potter filming locations in the UK or discover the magic behind the films at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter which has just opened its massive expansion including Gringotts Bank .