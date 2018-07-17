home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Up and above: George Clooney is healing quickly after his injury

First published: July 16, 2018 10:28 PM IST | Updated: July 16, 2018 10:32 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Just a few days ago, George Clooney was in news as he had met with an accident. The actor was involved in a traffic collision while riding his motorcycle near Olbia, Italy. But, looks like he is healing fast. Recently, the actor was spotted in a better condition as he arrived in Rome via airplane. He was spotted walking without any assistance.

Photo Credit: The Mega Agency

Though he was walking without any assistance, the 57-year-old actor looked still in pain as we could see him walking gingerly at the Rome airport. Clooney is there to shoot for his new Hulu series, Catch-22.

Reportedly, the accident that had taken place was a serious one and had Clooney flying nearly 20 feet through air. The actor was rushed to the hospital after the collision. The actor’s representative had told ET, "George was treated and released from an Olbia hospital," and said he "will be fine."

Last seen on the big screen in Money Monster, Clooney has been busy with the shoot of Catch-22. It is based on the book with the same name which is written by Joseph Heller. The series also stars Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler and Hugh Laurie.

