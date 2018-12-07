US comedian and actor Kevin Hart steps down as the host of Oscars 2019

It was recently announced that US comedian Kevin Hart would be hosting the upcoming Oscar ceremony. But, within a few hours, Hart had to step down from this post. It was because of some sexist comments that he made against the LGBTQ community a few years ago. Hart took to Twitter to share the complete scene and apologised for hurting the sentiments of the said community.

In his first tweet, he said that he has no choice but to step down as the host because he did not want to be a distraction and that he is sorry for what he said. In the next tweet, he mentioned that he is evolving and that his goal is to bring people together.

I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

Earlier, through a video on Instagram, Hart spoke about how he received a call from the Oscars stating that either he apologises or they would move on the next host. In the video he says, "I chose to pass, I passed on the apology. The reason I chose to pass is because I’ve addressed this several times, this is not the first time this has come up, I’ve addressed this… I’m not going to continue to go back and tap into the days of old when I’ve moved on and I’m in a completely different space in my life."

This decision of Academy came in after they received a backlash for appointing Hart as the host. His tweets, in which he used homophobic slurs were re-posted on Twitter and people expressed angst against this choice of Oscars.