Hollywood US Open: Joe and Kevin Jonas' 'floss dance' wins triple crown Darshana Devi September 05 2018, 5.30 pm September 05 2018, 5.30 pm

The Jonas family along with the newly added member, Priyanka Chopra, were spotted on different days at the ongoing US Open, held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. At one such occasion, the Jonas brothers, Joe and Kevin decided to put up a small show for the audience and fans which now has the whole internet collectively laughing. In a viral video featuring the two, the hunks are seen linking their arms and chugging their beers and doing ‘The Floss’ dance, as the camera pans on them.

For the uninitiated, flossing is the current dance craze ruling the internet. And who could have done it any better than the two?

Priyanka, Nick and Madhu Chopra along with Joe Jonas and his partner Sophie Turner also had a wonderful ‘famjam’ at the US Open. Priyanka also took to her Instagram account to share a selfie of them, clicked by Sophie and another picture, which has her beau Nick and mommy Madhu.

Pictures of Joe and Sophie PDA-ing at one of the matches also went viral over the internet.

US Open also had the attendance of Hugh Jackman, Ben Stiller, Anna Wintour and Gayle King among others.