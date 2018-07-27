Vampire girl turns sleuth! Kristen Stewart ‘twilights’ her way into Charlie’s Angels

Gone are the days when she coyly cosied up to a vampire. Kristen Stewart is back like a badass. The Twilight star is all set to feature as one of the ‘angels’ alongside British actresses Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in Elizabeth Banks’ next. Reports say, that Stewart will star in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot, which will also feature the director playing the role of Bosley, the owner of the detective agency, Charlie Townsend.

“Charlie’s Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the ‘70s’,” told Banks to The Hollywood Reporter. However, there's no word yet on who Stewart will play.

Film critic Rhianna Dhillon told BBC that it was ‘a good move’ for Stewart. "Her image has changed since Twilight and she isn't a stranger to a franchise aimed at women," she said. "She's growing up, this is a much more kick-ass film and will be more ironic, especially with Elizabeth Banks directing it.”

The original story was based on three private investigators who work for a mysterious boss named Charlie.

The previous Charlie’s Angels films, released in 2000 and 2003, starred Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz as the glamorous trio. The new one is slated to release in September 2019.