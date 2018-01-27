Vanity Fair gives Oprah and Reese Witherspoon extra limbs

The annual Hollywood issue by renowned magazine Vanity Fair is usually a star studded issue that features some of the best actors in the industry. While the shoot and the publication is usually a massive hit thanks to the popular faces, this year’s publication has become popular thanks to a goof up. Two of the celebrities on the cover seemed to have grown extra limbs.

12 extraordinary stars, one very momentous year. The 2018 Hollywood portfolio is here: https://t.co/6PfsFsPzK1 pic.twitter.com/MfRsp2y9Z3 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

Oprah Winfrey with three hands and Reese Witherspoon with three legs in the magazine’s 24th annual Hollywood issue. In one of the images, 63-year-old Oprah Winfrey has a hand placed on her hip, one on her lap and surprisingly, another one around Reese Witherspoon’s waist.

Now that Oprah has been exposed as an alien with three hands, her prospective presidential candidacy takes on more sinister overtones: pic.twitter.com/ZzP3GDza7x — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) January 25, 2018

In another photo Reese, who had starred in Big Little Lies, seemed to have three legs.

Reese Witherspoon has three legs. pic.twitter.com/q9N6lkKx28 — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) January 26, 2018

The botched Photoshop job was quickly spotted by Twitter and invited hilarious reactions from many.

oprah has three hands & reese has three legs, and we are here for accepting them for who they are!! 2018 is all about LOVING OUR BODIES!! pic.twitter.com/TX7L2JIDno — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) January 25, 2018

If you're struggling at work today, just remember that you aren't the person who let photos of Reese Witherspoon with three legs AND Oprah with three hands go to print. — Christine Jackson (@Cjax1694) January 25, 2018

Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾❤️ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018

Meanwhile Vanity Fair admitted to their mistake on Oprah’s hands and made light of it in a tweet, adding that they’re fixing the error. However, when it came to Reese’s third leg, Vanity Fair defended themselves saying it was part of her wardrobe.

As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error​ online​.) https://t.co/QNd74YtSTz — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

The photoshoot was performed by photographer Annie Leibovitz. The errors surfaced hours after Vanity Fair declared that it had digitally erased images of actor James Franco from the photoshoot following several allegations of sexual misconduct.

A spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter, “We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him."​