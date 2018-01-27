home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Vanity Fair gives Oprah and Reese Witherspoon extra limbs

Vanity Fair gives Oprah and Reese Witherspoon extra limbs

First published: January 27, 2018 01:26 PM IST | Updated: January 27, 2018 01:26 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

The annual Hollywood issue by renowned magazine Vanity Fair is usually a star studded issue that features some of the best actors in the industry. While the shoot and the publication is usually a massive hit thanks to the popular faces, this year’s publication has become popular thanks to a goof up. Two of the celebrities on the cover seemed to have grown extra limbs.

 

 

Oprah Winfrey with three hands and Reese Witherspoon with three legs in the magazine’s 24th annual Hollywood issue. In one of the images, 63-year-old Oprah Winfrey has a hand placed on her hip, one on her lap and surprisingly, another one around Reese Witherspoon’s waist.

In another photo Reese, who had starred in Big Little Lies, seemed to have three legs.

 

The botched Photoshop job was quickly spotted by Twitter and invited hilarious reactions from many. 

Meanwhile Vanity Fair admitted to their mistake on Oprah’s hands and made light of it in a tweet, adding that they’re fixing the error. However, when it came to Reese’s third leg, Vanity Fair defended themselves saying it was part of her wardrobe. 

The photoshoot was performed by photographer Annie Leibovitz. The errors surfaced hours after Vanity Fair declared that it had digitally erased images of actor James Franco from the photoshoot following several allegations of sexual misconduct. 

A spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter, “We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him."​

SHOW MORE
tags: #annie leibovitz #James Franco #Oprah Winfrey #Reese Witherspoon

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All