Venom: Rapper Eminem mentions India and Mahatma Gandhi in film's theme song

A few days back, American rapper Eminem dropped the teaser of his track from the upcoming Hollywood film. Moving on, he has reportedly mentioned India and Mahatma Gandhi in the track. He has been working on the theme song of the fantasy science film for quite some time now and it is also a part of his album Kamikaze.

Apparently, Eminem also mentions personalities such as former professional racing driver Danica Patrick, hip-hop artist Yung Joc, author Edgar Allen Poe and rapper Andre Romelle Young better known as Dr. Dre.

Venom is an animated character which was created by Marvel Comics in 1998. The first film to feature the character was the Tobey Maguire starrer Spiderman 3 that came out in 2007. Topher Grace played the character. However, Venom was a minor character and the makers did not foresee it as a major one either. But producer Avi Arad, in future, thought the character and his villainous traits could be explored to a larger extent.

This time around, Venom will be portrayed by Tom Hardy. The film also stars Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, Reid Scott, and Woody Harrelson. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, it slated to release on October 5