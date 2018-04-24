Venom trailer: Tom Hardy transforms into a deadly symbiotic monster

The latest trailer for Sony’s Venom is finally released and unlike the previous one, it actually has Venom in it. Sony revealed the trailer at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and shared the footage with select people. This is just the second look at the film’s footage, but Sony has released a poster as well.

Venom is the second film in Sony’s Spiderman universe but neither Spidey nor the other characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will show up in the film, reports Polygon. The report also mentions the Venom will not be making any appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon.

In Venom, Tom Hardy will be playing the role of Eddie Brock, a journalist, who interviews Carlton Drake, the leader of the Life Foundation. During the interview, Brock angers Drake when he asks him about the tests that his company conducts. "What about the allegations that you recruit your most vulnerable for tests that end up killing people?" he asks, after which the interview is canceled and Drake threatens Brock.

Brock starts to hide but someone from the Life Foundation informs him about the Symbiotes and Drake’s obsession with them. Soon Brock falls ill and starts hearing voices inside his head. After that, Brock gets adept at killing people without the slightest hesitation. Brock talks to this new voice, who also grants him superpowers. He tries to control it and when asked who he is, Brock replies in the third person, “We are Venom.”

Venom is directed by Ruben Fleischer and is the first film in Sony’ Marvel Universe. Scripting has been done by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, and Kelly Marcel. Venom releases on October 5.