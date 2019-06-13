In Com Staff June 13 2019, 6.19 pm June 13 2019, 6.19 pm

A new Spice Girls movie is reportedly in the works, and it's said that even Victoria Beckham is on board. Posh Spice bowed out of the reunion tour after Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner, and Emma Bunton decided to hit the road together once more. But according to reports, she could be reuniting with the girls for a follow up to their 1997 film Spice World. Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria is in early development on a Spice Girls movie, according to the Hollywood Reporter. And it's said that all five members of the iconic 90s girl-band are involved, with their manager Simon Fuller acting as producer and Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith writing the screenplay.

Soria told the site the Spice Girls "had an idea that we've been developing" and that they "are all very involved".The Spice Girls reunion tour has been much discussed, with fans complaining about expensive tickets that left them with a poor view and bad sound quality. Scary Spice Mel B also ended up in a Twitter spat with a radio host who accused them of miming during one of their concerts.