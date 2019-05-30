Video alert! Did Will Smith just create a new dance move?

Debanu Das May 30 2019, 10.48 am May 30 2019, 10.48 am

Will Smith’s latest film Aladdin was introduced to a rocky start. Fans were disappointed with the portrayal of the blue genie and believed that Disney had changed the character to a form completely different from the original. Smith himself had to reassure fans that the genie would stick to its original blue colour. Thus when the new trailers released, fans had a better reaction, and the film is doing pretty well at the box office. Perhaps that’s why Smith is happy. So happy that he created a dance video. And possibly a new dance move.

A viral Instagram video shows Smith throwing his arms about while thrusting his hips like mad on a boat. The video then cuts to some of Smith’s films and other locations such as a desert, a beach, a dance machine and event under water. In every one of those locations, there’s Smith in his glory, dancing away. In one clip, Smith is shown shooting at his own dancing figure. Of course, the video is hilarious and has already attracted over a million views.

Will this be the next Kiki Challenge?

Smith calls this part of his life ‘happiness’ and from the look of it, he’s really happy. We wonder if Smith’s moves will catch up among his fans. Considering the multiple locations that are featured on the video, there could be people who might want to try out those moves in strange locations. We’re not giving anyone ideas, but after the Kiki Challenge, we’re led to believe that anything is possible these days.

As for Aladdin, it is soaring high at the box office in India. Despite the mixed reviews, in the five days since the release, Aladdin has collected Rs 24 crore, blowing past India’s Most Wanted and PM Narendra Modi biopic.