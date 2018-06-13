home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Video alert! Hugh Jackman completes a 1500 piece puzzle and then goes savage on it

Video alert! Hugh Jackman completes a 1500 piece puzzle and then goes savage on it

First published: June 13, 2018 12:10 PM IST | Updated: June 13, 2018 12:10 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Imagine how it feels when your months of hard work gets ruined in split seconds? It hurts bad, right? Hugh Jackman went through something very similar as he ruined a 1500 piece puzzle that he completed over a span of four months. Damn! Why would he do that? All of this is up on his Instagram story wherein we can see Mr Wolverine placing the last piece of a puzzle and completing a beautiful landscape picture. He totally seems to be in love with the frame but what came next left us speechless. Within seconds Hugh destroyed the puzzle that he created and went totally savage.

Here’s the video…

AAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHH #Repost @hughjackmanfbr • • • Hugh's live today 😍😍😍 he's SO perfect, I'm so dead ❤❤❤ . . 🇧🇷 Hugh ao vivo hoje 😍😍😍 Perfeito demais gente, to morta ❤❤❤ . . #hughjackman #logan #wolverine #sexy #sexiestmanalive #smile #gorgeous #daddy #follow #love #cute #movies #like #comic #aussie #thegreatestshowman #thisisme #oreidoshow

A post shared by Hugh Jackman Fanpage Brasil (@jackmanproud) on

What was the point to make that puzzle if he had to destroy it, we wonder.

After this, he posted a video of him just gathering all those 1500 pieces and putting it up in the bag.

Four months of work ...

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

Earlier this month, Hugh was in the news for sending a video message to the primary school students in Gloucestershire. He sent an inspiring message congratulating the kids for putting up a great performance of The Greatest Showman.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Hugh Jackman #puzzle #The Greatest Showman #Videos #Wolverine

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All