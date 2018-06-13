Video alert! Hugh Jackman completes a 1500 piece puzzle and then goes savage on it

Imagine how it feels when your months of hard work gets ruined in split seconds? It hurts bad, right? Hugh Jackman went through something very similar as he ruined a 1500 piece puzzle that he completed over a span of four months. Damn! Why would he do that? All of this is up on his Instagram story wherein we can see Mr Wolverine placing the last piece of a puzzle and completing a beautiful landscape picture. He totally seems to be in love with the frame but what came next left us speechless. Within seconds Hugh destroyed the puzzle that he created and went totally savage.

Here’s the video…

What was the point to make that puzzle if he had to destroy it, we wonder.

After this, he posted a video of him just gathering all those 1500 pieces and putting it up in the bag.

Four months of work ... A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jun 12, 2018 at 3:32pm PDT

Earlier this month, Hugh was in the news for sending a video message to the primary school students in Gloucestershire. He sent an inspiring message congratulating the kids for putting up a great performance of The Greatest Showman.