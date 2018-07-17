VIDEO: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on a detox mode, go shopping together in Leeds

Every girl loves to shop, and Anushka Sharma is no different here. The actress and her cricketer husband are making the most of their time in England. For the uninitiated, India is playing against the home team and Tuesday marks the final ODI of the series. Before that happens, the couple are on a shopping mode in Leeds.

And thanks to their many fans around the globe, we are getting bombarded on what they are doing so far away from India. Although we didn’t notice too many shopping bags in their hands, they seemed to have a great time just checking out the range in many shops. Anushka tagged along with Team India to England. She has been a regular at stands. Recently, she was even seen blowing kisses at her husband who was playing on the field.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma has already wrapped up Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaga. She has time to spend with her husband as of now but Kohli is a busy skipper. Guess that’s why the couple decided to go for this trip.

Let such more photos keep on coming Virushka, before you’ll land in Mumbai!