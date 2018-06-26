VIDEO: When Amal Clooney took 25 minutes to answer to George Clooney's proposal...

George and Amal Clooney became parents to Alexander and Ella last year. Despite having their hands full, these two continue to give us couple goals like no other every now and then. Every time George talks about his wife, our hearts melt. But the best was when Geroge came on The Ellen Show Hail, Caesar! and opened up about how he proposed to Amal and it wasn’t as romantic as we thought. In fact, turns out it took 25 minutes for her to answer.

He went into a great detail about his proposal to Amal, which was quite surprising. However, he described the entire night as ‘one of those horrible moments’.

"We didn’t talk about it. It wasn’t like, “Oh, maybe we should get married or anything.” I plotted the whole thing out. I had the ring hidden behind her. I had music playing, my Aunt Rosemary’s gonna sing ‘Why Shouldn’t I?‘ on a playlist. Everything was planned out. I cooked dinner…," he told Ellen.

The actor said he had planned to propose after dinner, but when Amal went up to do the dishes, "Which she never does", and that's when things started to go wrong.

"I blew out the candle, and I said to her “I think the lighter is in the box behind you”, so she turns around, pulls out the box – I’ve got the ring in there – she pulls it out, looks at it and says 'It’s a ring'". George went ahead, got down on one knee and popped the question. And though we know Amal’s answer, apparently it took 25 minutes for her to respond. Check out the video right here:

We feel bad for George, but then their marriage is the most perfect thing ever. We pray that they grow old together.