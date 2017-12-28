Vin Diesel beats The Rock to become the highest paid actor

Vin Diesel beats his Fast and Furious co-star, Dwayne Johnson to become this year’s top grossing actor.

According to Forbes, Diesel’s latest addition to the xXx franchise, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, topped up the $1.2 billion (£897m) that The Fate Of The Furious raked in worldwide and made a total of $1.6bn (£1.2 billion) in 2017, according to Forbes. Box office flop Baywatch was unable to sustain The Rock, whose releases this year have so far pulled in $1.5bn (£1.12bn) with Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle still out in cinemas.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot came in at the third spot after her films, also including Justice League, made $1.4bn (£1.05bn) globally.

Emma Watson’s stepping out of Hermione's shadow to star as Belle in Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast was the year's highest grossing film so far with global takings of $1.26bn dollars (£942m).

Sixth position was taken by Daisy Ridley came after a combined earnings of $1.08bn from Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Murder on the Orient Express. The Last Jedi's takings of nearly 800 million dollars (£597 million) in its first two weeks helped Boyega, who also starred in smaller movies Circle and Detroit, place 10th.

Tom Holland made it to seventh place with global earnings of 888 million dollars (£664 million) mostly because of the revival of a comic book hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Johnny Depp, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth make up the top 10, finishing fifth, eighth and ninth respectively.

Forbes calculated the ranking by adding up global ticket sales of top actors' films using data from Box Office Mojo, and animated movies with voice overs or actors in minor roles were excluded.