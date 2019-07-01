Soheib Ahsan July 01 2019, 11.32 pm July 01 2019, 11.32 pm

Vin Diesel has been a true godfather to the Fast and the Furious franchise, both on and off the screen. From being the protagonist of the franchise since the last five films to promoting and talking about them, Vin Diesel does it all. Recently he shared a video announcing the start of shooting for Fast 9 with Michelle Rodriguez. Today he shared a video of Day 6 of the films' shooting. In the video, he gives us a look at the sets where we can see Tyrese Gibson with Ludacris who is holding a rifle. While giving us a look of the sets, Vin Diesel adds, 'shit just got real'

Apart from Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris, Fast and the Furious 9 will also see Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel reprise their roles from previous films. John Cena will also be a part of the film although his role remains undisclosed.

Considering the films' tendency to add new allies each film, it is equally possible for John Cena to play either the antagonist of the film or an ally to the team which has grown smaller after Paul Walker's death. The film was expected to release early in 2019 but was later pushed to a 2020 release date due to the release of their spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw. Hobbs and Shaw will be releasing on August 2, 2019. Due to the spin-off, Dwayne Johnson will not be appearing in Fast 9. This will be the first film of the franchise since Fast 5 which will not feature him.