Vin Diesel will ‘always’ remember Paul Walker

Paul Walker, best known for his role in the popular Fast and Furious film franchise, had died following a fatal car crash in November 2013. Though it has been five years since his passing, his fans and co-stars still remember him. Walker was close to his co-stars Tyrese Gibson and Vin Diesel, both of whom were devastated at the news of his death. Recently, Vin paid tribute to Paul and shared a photo on social media.

The poster shows Paul’s slightly smiling face in a larger-than-life look and Vin Diesel in his Dominic Toretto avatar, looking wistfully in the direction of his departed friend. A small caption that reads, ‘Always in our hearts’, on the poster draws our attention. Diesel sums it up with a single word caption, ‘Always.’

Paul Walker was found dead along with a friend in 2013, inside a crashed Porsche Carrera GT. Reports say that the car was moving at over 100mph and had burst into flames after crashing. Police suspected that the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the crash. Reports claim that there was no evidence of foul play and that the passengers were not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the accident took place.