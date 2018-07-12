Wagner Moura to star in Mission Impossible director Brian De Palma's next! Check details

Fans all over had a hard time after their favourite series, Narcos’ third season got over last year (2017). While you are eagerly waiting for the legendary drug lord Pablo Escobar to return to your screens, here’s a good news. Wagner Moura is all set to be back. No, not with the fourth season of Narcos, but in an upcoming film directed by the Mission Impossible director Brian De Palma.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the film is titled Sweet Vengeance and set to go on floors in early 2019 in Uruguay’s capital city, Montevideo.

The film also marks the director’s next after his crime thriller Domino.

While there are no confirmations on the rest of the cast and the film’s story, De Palma recently revealed to AFP that the film was “inspired by two stories of murders.”

"For 30 or 40 years I have seen a number of true stories of crimes presented on television, as in the program 48 Hours. I'm interested in how they tell the story of the crime, so I'll do it the way they do it on television, based on two real cases," he said.

On the other hand, Moura rose to fame with Jose Padilha’s Elite Squad and post which he was offered a secondary role in Neill Blomkamp’s sci-fi film Elysium.