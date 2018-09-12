Wait what! Henry Cavill won’t be the Superman anymore?

The last three Superman movies - Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League - starred Henry Cavill as Superman. The actor had stolen hearts of the moviegoers and was loved as Superman. But well, here’s a report about the actor that will make all his fans sad. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill is parting his ways with Warner Bros. and won’t be playing Superman anymore.

Reportedly, Warner Bros. was actually trying to get Cavill for a Superman cameo in Shazam, but the contract between Cavill's WME reps and Warners came to an end, which means we won’t get to see Cavill as Superman.

According to a source, Warners is not looking to make a solo Superman film in near future. A source close to the studio said, "Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors." Reportedly, even Ben Affleck won’t be reprising his role for director Matt Reeves' forthcoming Batman movie.

Another source also claims that the deal for Shazam didn’t work out because of the date issues. Recently, Cavill signed on to star in a Netflix series, The Witcher, and this could also be the reason. There’s one more source that says that Cavill took up The Witcher after a change in Warners' strategy.

Well, till now there’s no confirmation from the actor or the studio on the same.