Want to work at Stark Industries with the Iron Man? Read this to know how!

Almas Khateeb April 14 2019, 10.59 am April 14 2019, 10.59 am

If you've grown up as a Millenial - that is is in this collapsing economy where you only rent and don't buy any more - there just a few things you've dreamt of. Either you want to be a social media influencer or you want to be a superhero. While being an influencer comes with perils of it's own *cough-Fyre-Island-cough*, being a superhero requires outlandish abilities. However, working with superheroes is like being a superhero in itself. Which is why Stark Industries is looking for someone like yourself - and Robert Downey Jr himself said that!

At a recent fan event held in Mumbai, Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) addressed an excited crowd with a video conference. As he fielded questions from the fans and media persons gathered there, he let a little bit of info slip. RDJ stated that the press conference was more of a recruiting event for Stark Industries and that everyone present there would be receiving their high-security clearances very soon. Now isn't that something!

If not this, you could always become a scientist and turn yourself into the Hulk. The Hulk is played by Mark Ruffalo and during a different press conference, he mentioned that he shot five different endings to the film due to his inability to keep secrets. Adding to the same, Chris Evans joked, "Mark's a real liability. They have to throw Mark off the scent." Seeing Ruffalo's shock, Evans retorted, "Because you have zero cred," he continued. "You have earned no trust in the Marvel universe. You, like, leak like a bodily function."

The upcoming Avengers: Endgame will be the conclusion of more than 20 Marvel films. The film aims to wrap up almost 10 years of plot. It is the sequential continuation of Avengers: Infinity War that saw the Avengers failing against the supervillain Thanos. Avengers: Endgame is slated to release in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.