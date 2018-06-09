Warner Bros to release a new Prince album in September

Warner Bros Records announced a new album from US musician Prince on what would have been his 60th birthday. Warner Bros said on June 7 that Piano & a Microphone 1983 from the late musician’s vault will be released on September 21 on CD, vinyl, and digital formats. The company also added that the album will feature nine tracks.

The songs include 17 Days, Joni Mitchell’s A Case of You, Strange Relationship, International Lover and Purple Rain, which is the title track of Prince’s 1984 film. The album will also contain a 1983 home studio recording which was made on a cassette tape, according to BBC.

"This raw, intimate recording - which took place at the start of Prince's career right before he achieved international stardom - is similar in format to the Piano & A Microphone Tour that he ended his career with in 2016," said Troy Carter, entertainment adviser of the Prince Estate.

Prince sold over 100 million records during the course of his career. His music spanned rock, funk, and jazz. The popular musician was 57 when he breathed his last at his home in Minnesota in April 2016.

Prince passed away from an accidental overdose of painkillers and his body was discovered in a lift.