Watch: Ariana Grande's latest song God is a Woman is all about FEMINISM

On Friday, Ariana Grande released God is a Woman, the third track previewed from her forthcoming album Sweetener. The music video features a feminist reimagining of Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam, starring Grande as God.

The video is packed with religious and feminist imagery, including a memorable final scene in which Grande provides a feminist reimagining of Michelangelo's Creation of Adam.

There’s also a notable cameo halfway through the video when Madonna’s disembodied voice appears, like the voice of God, reciting a gender-flipped version Samuel L Jackson’s Ezekiel 25:17 speech from Pulp Fiction: “I will strike down upon thee, with great vengeance and furious anger, those who attempt to poison and destroy my sisters, and you will know my name is the Lord, when I lay my vengeance upon you.”

Ever since her Break Free days, Ariana has been obsessed by space, the cosmos, and whatever may/may not be out there. And in this new music video, she's channeling that fascination by transporting herself to a different planet.

God is a Woman has a lot of Grande fans singing “Hallelujah!”, referring to the Christian God in female rather than male terms – which has long been considered by many to be borderline blasphemous. God is still very much gendered male in religious discourse and most versions of the Bible. The Catechism of the Catholic Church pretty much says it all with the proclamation “God is neither man nor woman: he is God”. Grande’s song, then, is sure to touch a misogynist nerve.

The track has received thumbs up from her fans across the globe and has record breaking hits on the song in a day.