Watch: Ellen DeGeneres scares the hell out of Chris 'Thor' Hemsworth

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.28 pm April 09 2019, 4.28 pm

The countdown to the release of Avengers: Endgame has begun. The film is scheduled to release on April 24 and fans can’t wait for the film to hit the theatres. The promotions of the film have begun and co-director of the film Joe Russo was recently in India embarking the first leg of his Asia tour. The ensemble cast of the superhero film is currently in Los Angeles promoting their flick to the fullest and giving interviews, especially the OG gang (Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner).

Well, now looks like we finally know Thor's plan on how he is going to promote Avengers. Chris Hemsworth recently appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' famous talk show, The Ellen Show. Ellen took to Twitter and teased fans with what to expect from the show when Hemsworth will be her guest. In the shared clip online, Ellen is seen using a smart tactic to scare Chris. For the unaware, Ellen is known for scaring the hell out of celebs and looks like her latest victim is the mighty Thor himself. On the show, Ellen quizzes Chris about if he is afraid of any animal at all and while Hemsworth is answering, the wooden box next to him comes to life. But we need to wait for some more time to know who really scared the superhero on the show. Earlier, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Elizabeth Olsen have been victims of Ellen's epic scares too. Have a look:

Tomorrow, the handsomest Chris in the world is here, and I scare the Hemsworth out of him. @chrishemsworth pic.twitter.com/2QMdyurYkA — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 9, 2019

Avengers Endgame will carry on the story of the Avengers post the events of Infinity War. The film stars an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.