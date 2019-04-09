image
  3. Hollywood
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres scares the hell out of Chris 'Thor' Hemsworth

Hollywood

Watch: Ellen DeGeneres scares the hell out of Chris 'Thor' Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth appeared on The Ellen Show to promote his upcoming movie, Avengers: Endgame!

back
Avengers EndgameChris HemsworthEllen DeGeneresJoe Russosuperhero movieThe Ellen Show
nextNo kidding! Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian once stole Dior sunglasses

within