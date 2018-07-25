Watch: Emraan Hashmi throws subtle hints on what Cheat India will be about

With Cheat India, Emraan Hashmi is set to clash with two big players at the box office. Both, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 and Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi share the same release date, making it a huge face-off already. To sustain at theatres, Emraan must offer something unique. On Wednesday, he shared a video giving us a quick hint about what the film is about.

Isn't it fascinating how the same alphabets can construct different words? And the same way, human beings, all made with similar elements, can have different purposes in life? In the video, Emraan is seen doing a very interesting wordplay. Ever wondered how TEACH and CHEAT so much resemble each other, but preach two drastically different values?

It clearly looks like the film is going to revolve around corruption that persists in the country's education system.

Quite interestingly, the triple box office clash of 25th January also means Kangana Ranaut is going to lock horns with her first ever co-star. Way back in 2006, she debuted alongside Emraan in Gangster.

Let's see who emerges victorious!