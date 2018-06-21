Watch me! Nick Jonas flying to Mumbai to meet Priyanka Chopra's mom?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ have made no confirmations about their relationship but rumours of them going strong are getting louder with each day. Their dating saga has been the talk of the town ever since the two arrived on the Met Gala red carpet together last year. Their joint public appearances and comments on each other’s pictures point to the direction of a steady relationship. But nothing could have confirmed their relationship more than this very juicy piece of news. Hold your breath!

The latest reports suggest that Nick Jonas will be flying down to Mumbai with our desi girl Priyanka Chopra. And if you think they’re coming down to spending time with each other on Indian soil, you’re wrong. Nick is reportedly come down to meet Priyanka’s mummy dearest Madhu Chopra.

As per the reports, the two are expected to land in Mumbai on Thursday night. Priyanka is said to be hosting a housewarming party for her new beachfront bungalow in Versova and Nick will also be attending it.

A source speaking with SpotBoye said, “Priyanka wanted Nick to meet the most special person in her life, her mommy dearest, Madhu Chopra. And Priyanka’s wish was Nick’s command. The pop sensation readily agreed to hop into a Mumbai-bound flight with his lady.”

This new update on the dating buzz comes after PeeCee started following Jonas’ father on Instagram. Well, this isn’t the first time that the rumoured lovebirds have involved their families. Priyanka, met Nick’s family recently when she attended his cousin’s wedding and was also introduced to Nick’s older brother, Kevin Jonas and Kevin’s wife, Danielle.

With the rumour is getting stronger by the day, we cannot wait for a confirmation!