WATCH: Nicki Minaj struggles to squeeze into a mermaid suit

Pop stars and longtime friends Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj just dropped their latest collaboration titled Bed on the internet and the song has been trending all weekend. The 3-and-a-half-minute music video has Nicki Minaj rolling the sand crooning the sexy song. While fans have been going crazy over the song, we’re not here to talk about how sensational or Billboard top 10 worthy the number is. Instead, we’re here to show you that getting into a mermaid costume is not child's-play, not even for THE Nicki Minaj.

The Bang Bang singer recently shared a video of herself struggling to get dressed as a mermaid. She gave fans a behind-the-scenes experience of what it looks like to perfect the role. A member of her production team can be seen pulling the top of her costume and even spraying oil on her butt to make his job slightly easier. This even as the rapper helps him with a shimmy! We can even hear the crew cheering her on with an “almost there” while she shakes her derriere to fit in the costume.

Between all the shimmying and shaking, we heard Nicki say, "What you mean, we're almost there? There's no space for my foot!". Errr, we’re sure the foot isn’t really the problem here. Just saying!

But all’s well that ends well. The highly anticipated song has over 5 million hits on YouTube and is being received well. It features both Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande on a picturesque beach, with Ariana in an all-white bikini. Nicki and Ariana have collaborated on five songs so far, namely Jessie J's Bang Bang, Get On Your Knees, Side To Side, The Light Is Coming and now, Bed.