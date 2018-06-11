Watch Robert De Niro dropping the F-bomb on Donald Trump at Tony Awards

It was at Tony Awards that Hollywood actor Robert De Niro got the crowd cheering by dropping the F-bomb on Donald Trump. But it was only after Robert raised his fist in the air twice while swearing at Mr Trump that the stark silence of the auditorium broke into a loud cheer. The crowd gave a standing ovation to Robert De Niro as he urged the audience to vote for his good friend Bruce Springsteen in the coming November elections.

Here's the video of Robert De Niro using cuss words for President of America, Donald Trump.

The legendary actor lauded Springsteen for his own political commitment before the singer sat at a piano for a moving performance based on his "Springsteen on Broadway" show that had him singing his classic hit, "My Hometown."

"Bruce, you can rock the house like nobody else and even more importantly in these perilous times, you rock the vote, always fighting for, in your own words, truth, transparency and integrity in government. Boy, do we need that now," is what Robert De Niro said about Bruce Springsteen.