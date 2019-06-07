Debanu Das June 07 2019, 6.02 pm June 07 2019, 6.02 pm

Technology is pretty good, but sometimes it can be terrifying as well. Thanks to Deepfake technology, one can superimpose the face of any person on the picture or video of someone else. The scary part is that the tech can make it look like a celebrity has done something that they have not. This type of AI-assisted editing has made quite a name for itself in the adult entertainment industry. Recently, a video created by Ctrl Shift Face, a Youtube channel, featured Sylvester Stallone as The Terminator.

Coming across the video, Sly commented that it was very funny and creative, though he wondered why anyone would make a terminator with a crooked mouth. We observed the video and realised that if we didn’t know that Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in The Terminator, there’d be no way for us to tell that the clip was a fake. What’s scary is the fact that the character looked extremely lifelike and felt like it was indeed Stallone playing the film back in his younger days.

Creating fake news just got easier...

Ctrl Shift Face has quite a few other videos as well which featured Stallone. We’re not sure if these guys are fans of the actor or simply messing around. One video on their playlist involves superimposing Stallone’s face on Bill Hader, the host of Saturday Night Live. Worryingly, Stallone’s fake face emotes almost every expression that Hader shows on the show.