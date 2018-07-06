We are dreading the dreadlocks of Zac Efron

Zac Efron’s latest look is being frowned upon. Once the 'High School' boy we all fell for. As he sang and grooved and loved, our hearts simply broke free of all the barriers. And then, post his schoolboy acts, we saw him as a burly war hero from a Sparks' novel, in The Lucky One. Crew cut or long locks, the man has always made us go weak in the knees. But his latest Instagram post has had his fans (including us) erupt in a frustrated frenzy! Zac has gone for dreadlocks and must say, we are dreading his new look.

Just for fun 🤘 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jul 5, 2018 at 10:24am PDT

Well, we are at a loss for words. Zac, you are definitely hot, and we are not taking away the tag from you anytime soon. But, dreadlocks, seriously?

And seems like we are not the only ones to think that. Out of the humongous number of comments that have poured in on the picture, many have posed the question; WHY ZACK? Some even went on to say that it is culturally inappropriate for him to don the dreadlocks 'just for one', as it is African culture. Remember the in'famous' "My culture is not your prom dress?" Looks like in this case it's "My culture is not your fun locks."

Anyway, many came out in support of the actor too, citing that 'it's his own damn head'. Even though we are all for choice, but Zac, we are not very keen on you having dreadlocks. Having said that our love for you ain’t changing anytime soon.