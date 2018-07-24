We finally know why Miley Cyrus wiped off all her Instagram posts!

Miley Cyrus gave a heart-attack to her fans when she mysteriously wiped off all her Instagram posts. While many speculated that there was trouble in Miley and boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, many said it was a strategy to promote her new album. But before the speculations got any wilder, the Wrecking Ball singer herself revealed the reason for the same. And it’s quite simple. She just did it because ‘she feels it’s healthy’.

"When Miley removed all the photos from her Instagram, she knew everyone would wonder why," a source told ET. "But her decision to do it wasn't earth-shattering. Miley says she simply likes to change things up! She is taking a long needed break and she feels it's healthy.”

Cyrus will also reportedly be back when she feels the time is right.

Meanwhile, a lot of people were also convinced that Cyrus and Hemsworth called off their relationship and reports further suggested that ‘Cyrus and Liam thought it was half-funny, half-ridiculous that people thought they split’. However, the two shunned all those rumours with a video.

Liam Hemsworth via Instagram stories ending these fake rumors about Miam 😂 I love them 😍 pic.twitter.com/tJVOIInjLV — Smilers' Site 🤫 (@SmilersSite) July 19, 2018

We hope you come back soon on the Insta foray, Miley.