We followed up on Julia Roberts’ Insta account, and the pictures are ‘Notting’ short of ‘Pretty’!

First published: July 30, 2018 04:41 PM IST | Updated: July 30, 2018 04:41 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

She sashayed down the lanes shining like sunshine, and we clutched at our hearts. Julia Roberts was, is and will forever be the Pretty Woman we root for. When she made her Instagram debut on June 27, her smile made our hearts do a somersault. Now that's been on the picture-sharing platform for over a month, we couldn't help but revisit her account. And guess what we were in for - an account full of sunshine. Julia has been treating her followers with pictures from her life, throwbacks and what not!

The first picture and we smiled like a burst of a thousand confetti

Hello☀️

When she made this monochromatic stint and our hearts skipped a beat

🥑👭🥑 @theresetsocial

Hair flips have never been sexier

#fbf 💋

While we heart this red carpet moment between her and Tom Hanks, we would love to get in on this conversation. 

Happy Birthday to this incredible human. @tomhanks 🌟 You are one of a kind!😃 A true friend and an inspiration in life and art.

Notting Hill forever, 'No Matter What'!

#FBF with the heavenly Richard Curtis during the end scene of his film Notting Hill. 💘

That classic Julia Roberts smile! We needn't say any more. 

😃

We're never going to run away from this Runaway Bride moment

⭐️ Runaway Bride ⭐️ #FBF

The Roberts take the #NoMakeupChallenge head on

Sunday, We love you. 🌼 J♥️E

