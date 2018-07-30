We followed up on Julia Roberts’ Insta account, and the pictures are ‘Notting’ short of ‘Pretty’!

She sashayed down the lanes shining like sunshine, and we clutched at our hearts. Julia Roberts was, is and will forever be the Pretty Woman we root for. When she made her Instagram debut on June 27, her smile made our hearts do a somersault. Now that's been on the picture-sharing platform for over a month, we couldn't help but revisit her account. And guess what we were in for - an account full of sunshine. Julia has been treating her followers with pictures from her life, throwbacks and what not!The first picture and we smiled like a burst of a thousand confetti
When she made this monochromatic stint and our hearts skipped a beat
Hair flips have never been sexier
While we heart this red carpet moment between her and Tom Hanks, we would love to get in on this conversation.
Notting Hill forever, 'No Matter What'!
Happy Birthday to this incredible human. @tomhanks 🌟 You are one of a kind!😃 A true friend and an inspiration in life and art.
That classic Julia Roberts smile! We needn't say any more.
#FBF with the heavenly Richard Curtis during the end scene of his film Notting Hill. 💘
We're never going to run away from this Runaway Bride moment
The Roberts take the #NoMakeupChallenge head on