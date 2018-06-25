We know who Hugh Jackman likes to hang out with! Check photos
June 25, 2018 07:31 PM IST
June 25, 2018 09:14 PM IST
| Author:Ranjini Maitra
So, here goes our favourite Wolverine, soaking in the sun or lying on the beach with his favourite companions. The insanely good-looking actor Hugh Jackman has got two precious companions i.e. his pets Dali and Allegra. After all, what better company than those happily wagging tails and ever warm nudges? He also shares photos! If you're a pet lover, you are sure to be melted! :-)
In case you haven't met these kids yet, then allow us to introduce you to them. Allegra came as Christmas gift to him and wife Deborra-Lee Furness in 2014. This adorable being a Poodler-Terrier mix. They got Dali when they were in New York and decided to buy a dog. They paid $2000 for the Bulldog!