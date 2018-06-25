home/ entertainment/ hollywood
We know who Hugh Jackman likes to hang out with! Check photos

First published: June 25, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Updated: June 25, 2018 09:14 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

So, here goes our favourite Wolverine, soaking in the sun or lying on the beach with his favourite companions. The insanely good-looking actor Hugh Jackman has got two precious companions i.e. his pets Dali and Allegra. After all, what better company than those happily wagging tails and ever warm nudges? He also shares photos! If you're a pet lover, you are sure to be melted! :-)

Dali and me.

Allegra’s hair looks vaguely familiar?! #allegra #dali

Welcome home committee! #dali #allegra

Dali isn’t technically on the couch. #dogslife

Bring on the snow! #allegra #snowday #nyc

It’s a balmy 24 degrees. Perfect weather for a walk on the beach! #beachday #Dali #Allegra

Monday.

Back by popular demand ... #Dali #Allegra

In case you haven't met these kids yet, then allow us to introduce you to them. Allegra came as Christmas gift to him and wife Deborra-Lee Furness in 2014. This adorable being a Poodler-Terrier mix.  They got Dali when they were in New York and decided to buy a dog.  They paid $2000 for the Bulldog!

Morning beach walk. #dali #allegra #beach

A marvellous actor, a loving husband and a caring dad to his children and pets... how awesome is this man?

