We know who Hugh Jackman likes to hang out with! Check photos

So, here goes our favourite Wolverine, soaking in the sun or lying on the beach with his favourite companions. The insanely good-looking actor Hugh Jackman has got two precious companions i.e. his pets Dali and Allegra. After all, what better company than those happily wagging tails and ever warm nudges? He also shares photos! If you're a pet lover, you are sure to be melted! :-)

Dali and me. A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on May 30, 2018 at 4:05am PDT

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Apr 23, 2018 at 5:02am PDT

Welcome home committee! #dali #allegra A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Apr 4, 2018 at 4:33am PDT

Monday. A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jan 29, 2018 at 5:20am PST

In case you haven't met these kids yet, then allow us to introduce you to them. Allegra came as Christmas gift to him and wife Deborra-Lee Furness in 2014. This adorable being a Poodler-Terrier mix. They got Dali when they were in New York and decided to buy a dog. They paid $2000 for the Bulldog!

A marvellous actor, a loving husband and a caring dad to his children and pets... how awesome is this man?