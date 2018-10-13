We love: George Clooney introduces himself as Amal Clooney’s husband

Almost four years back, with the backdrop of an Italian sunset, George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin were pronounced as husband and wife. Fashionably charged, impeccably mannered and always in love, the power couple has been purely couple goals. And even this time, we were all floored with George’s expression of love towards Amal. It so happened that recently Mr Clooney was present at the Variety Power of Women event and while on the podium, he introduced himself in a manner that called for a loud cheer.

Well, like a dotting hubby, George Clooney gave his wife, Amal, a sweet shoot out at the event. As seen in the video, the Oscar-winning actor was on the stage to introduce Emma González, a young activist who survived the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Clooney knew it that when it came to these kind of events, it’s his human rights attorney wife who has an impressive resume.

And that’s when George said, “Hi, I’m George. I’m Amal Clooney’s husband”. Gentleman’s this line made the whole ballroom go for crazy with an eruption of a loud cheer. For the unaware, the Tomorrowland star attended the event solo, as wifey Amal was in Philadelphia attending Pennsylvania Conference for Women 2018, where she delivered the event’s keynote speech.

Men like you George Clooney is all we ladies need… xoxo

